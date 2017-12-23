Blue Tiger Pizza opens in Meridian

One of the house specialties is "The Ex-Girlfriend" pizza.

MERIDIAN - If you’re going to order pizza, you might go for convenience and get Dominos or Papa Johns delivered. There’s nothing wrong with that, but if you’re looking for pizza with a more authentic touch, Blue Tiger Pizza in Meridian is where you need to be.

A lot of their ingredients are local including the cheese they use to top their pies. They take their time when it comes to the crust, which I think really makes or breaks a slice! The dough is made over the course of 72 hours and has the right amount of crunch and strength under several toppings. No one likes sloppy pizza. The staff is really trying to give everyone the chance to experience Neapolitan-style pizza right here in the Treasure Valley.

One of their best-selling pies is what’s called “The Ex-Girlfriend.” A few of you might have raised an eyebrow at that, but trust me it makes total sense once you take a bite. The philosophy behind it is that the pie is sweet yet spicy, and that rings true with the bitterness of the goat cheese, the spicy kick to the sausage, and then the sweetness of drizzled honey on top.

If you like your pies more on the simple side, they have traditional toppings as well.

The mozzarella sticks are an extremely popular appetizer. These aren’t basic, small mozzarella sticks either, they’re huge! The mozzarella is cut in the kitchen and dumped in a deep fryer after being coated in flavor-packed bread crumbs.

Blue Tiger Pizza also has a seated bar where you can enjoy your food and see the variety of beer up close. You can’t go wrong with pizza and beer, right?

The restaurant is located at 1435 N. Eagle Road in Meridian. They are open Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

