Demonstrators marched through downtown Seattle Friday night protesting the inauguration of President Donald Trump. Photo: Matt Mrozinski / KING. (Photo: KING)

Hundreds of people across Western Washington took to the streets Friday protesting the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 45th President of the United States.

Across the country, millions were expected to take part in protests and marches in opposition to the President. Here is how protesters in the Northwest are marking the moment in history.

