BLM: Windy conditions spread eastern Oregon wildfire

JORDAN VALLEY, Oregon -- Fire crews are working Thursday to get control of a wildfire burning west of Jordan Valley in eastern Oregon.

According to the Bureau of Land Management, the Danner Fire started with a lightning strike. High winds quickly pushed the flames, spreading the fire to 450 acres by Thursday morning.

The wildfire is burning in the Clarks Butte Wilderness Study Area, and is not currently threatening any homes or other property. But BLM officials say the flames pose a risk to both grazing areas and important sage grouse habitat.

Because of the rocky and steep terrain, firefighters are having a hard time getting access to some parts of the fireline.

Thirty-three people, as well as four engines, a dozer and a pair of helicopters, are currently assigned to fight the fire. The Jordan Valley Rangeland Fire District is assisting the BLM.

No road closures of evacutions have been issued, but fire restrictions remain in place across the Vale BLM District.

BLM Fire Mitigation/ Education Specialist Al Crouch wrote in an email that fire crews need the continued help of the public to prevent new wildfire starts.

"We wish to thank the public for their continued vigilance this fire season in preventing human caused fires," Crouch said. "This was especially true during the eclipse as the Vale District experienced no human caused fires during this time frame. As hunting season is upon us, hunters are reminded that fire restrictions are still in place across the District."

The Danner Fire is currently at 40 percent containment.

