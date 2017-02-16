BLM urges public to stay off flood-damaged dirt roads

The Sailor Creek crossing road has washed out. (Photo: BLM)

TWIN FALLS - Weather-related damage continues to be a big concern in many parts of Idaho including the Magic Valley.

Several major Bureau of Land Management access roads in the Twin Falls District have experienced severe erosion because of flooding.

The Sailor Creek crossing road has washed out.

The BLM says when vehicles attempt to pass through on wet roads, they do more damage by creating deep ruts, or risk getting stuck.

