Bill would get rid of Idaho's mandatory minimums

BOISE - A new bill introduced in the state Legislature would do away with mandatory minimum sentences for drug trafficking offenses.

Bipartisan supporters say it would allow for more discretion in sentencing and save money for the state.

But some law enforcement officers say it would promote illegal activity in the state.

“Just about every crime you can think of rape, robbery, arson, maiming somebody, you name it, has no mandatory minimums,” says Rep. Ilana Rubel.

But drug trafficking does.

Depending on what substance you have and how much, a mandatory minimum jail or prison sentence is carried out by a judge.

“For marijuana its between one and five pounds, for meth it is 28 grams, for coke it's 28 grams or an ounce, for heron it's 2 grams,” said Idaho State Police Sgt. Jens Pattis.

Sentences can range from a couple years up to life.

Rubel believes judges should have the freedom to hand down a sentence of their discretion for cases where they don't think a mandatory minimum makes sense.

“Right now there's a kid I heard about, a 17-year-old whose facing a mandatory 15-year sentence. And does it really make sense? By the time that kid is out he's probably going to be a life-time criminal. If we approached it a different way we might be able to get that kid a productive life,” said Rubel.

Idaho State Police see it a different way.

Sgt. Pattis says Idaho's mandatory minimum law deters dealers from making transactions.

“We have actually learned that some of the major drug dealers are setting up in Oregon and having their Idaho customers travel toward Oregon to complete transactions.”

Sgt. Pattis also says the goal isn't to target the drug user.

“Imagine that this sugar here is 28 grams of methamphetamine, that's 28 grams right there, the average dose is that amount, that's 500 doses for it to be a trafficking offense,” said Pattis.

Rubel says under her proposed law, judges would still have the ability to hand down a tough sentence where it makes sense.

“It is hard to predict what the fallout will be of sentences, we could see sentences very much like the ones today, but there may be those outlying cases where we see shorter sentences.”

