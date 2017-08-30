Bike lane protected by demonstrators in Boise

On Wednesday night, people created a human protected bike lane on 8th Street between Bannock and Main streets in downtown Boise. (Photo: Mary Kienzle/KTVB)

BOISE - On Wednesday night, people created a human protected bike lane on 8th Street between Bannock and Main streets in downtown Boise.

The demonstrators wanted people to understand how important it is to keep bike lanes clear. Vehicles, including delivery trucks, park in bike lanes downtown - and that forces cyclists into traffic.

"This is really important for everyone to share this space," said Lisa Brady with the Treasure Valley Cycling Alliance. "This is a very vibrant piece of road and we like it here."

The demonstrators included cyclists from around the Treasure Valley.

