Bike and pedestrian paths planned around Lake Lowell

CALDWELL -- Officials in southwest Idaho say a plan to build bike lanes and pedestrian pathways around Lake Lowell that also connects the nearby cities of Caldwell and Nampa is taking shape.

Canyon Highway District engineer Timothy Richard tells the Idaho Press-Tribune that the lake portion of the plan could begin this June.

Local officials adopted the Lake Lowell Area Bicycle and Pedestrian Access Plan in November that was developed by the U.S. Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration.

The goal is to create a system that connects residents of Caldwell and Nampa to Lake Lowell and the Deer Flat National Wildlife Refuge.

The $32 million project is expected to take five to 10 years to build.

Officials say it's being funded with federal dollars and local matches from cities and highway districts.

