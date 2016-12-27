Biggest week of ski season underway

The week after Christmas is typically the busiest of the season at Bogus Basin. (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - This week is traditionally one of the biggest weeks for ski resorts.

Bogus Basin saw record numbers on Monday when it came to revenue.

General Manager Brad Wilson said that's because more people are taking ski lessons and food areas were busier than usual.

"This two-week period at the end of December amounts to 30 percent of our overall revenue," he said.

Recent snow storms have also helped bring people to the mountain.

"The average opening date is the first or second week in December, so we were right on that," Wilson said. "But we opened 100 percent of the mountain earlier than we normally do and that's the important thing. You can ski all seven lifts pretty much from opening day."

Bogus saw five inches of snow before 11 a.m. Tuesday, making a lot of people hopeful for the rest of the season.

"We can't tell what's going to happen in the future, but I did look to the 8- to 14-day forecast and it is for continued cold temperatures and continued above average precipitation,” Wilson said. “We're looking at this cold and snowy pattern all the way into [the] middle of January right now, so incredibly positive.”

Copyright 2016 KTVB