Big winning lottery tickets sold in Ada, Canyon, Jerome counties

Lottery ticket sales (Photo: Troy Colson/KTVB)

BOISE -- The Powerball ticket for a $758 million jackpot was sold on the East Coast, but Idahoans shouldn't toss their tickets yet.

According to the Idaho Lottery, a $200,000 ticket was sold in Jerome County and a $50,000 ticket was sold in Canyon County.

"We often see players who believe they didn’t win because they did not win the jackpot," Idaho Lottery Director Jeff Anderson said. "In Idaho alone on Powerball, we had 43,492 winning tickets worth a total of $555,801 in other prizes."

The winning Powerball numbers were 06, 07, 16, 23, 26 and the Powerball was 04. The PowerPlay was 4.

In addition to the Powerball prizes, a $97,000 Idaho Cash jackpot winning ticket was sold in Ada County, according to the Idaho Lottery. Winners have 180 days from Wednesday's drawing to claim their prizes.

The Idaho Lottery says Powerball ticket sales have raised an estimated $3.3 million for Idaho public schools and the permanent building fund.



