Bicyclist killed after colliding with dump truck in Mountain Home

MOUNTAIN HOME - A bicyclist died Thursday after colliding with a dump truck as the truck was turning, Idaho State Police said.

Officials said Juan C Vazquez, 36, was cycling when a Mountain Home Public Works dump truck turned at East 10th North and North 10th East.

After the accident, Vazquez was transported to Saint Alphonsus in Boise but died on the way to the hospital.

ISP said they responded to the accident to assist the Mountain Home Police Department at about 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.

ISP is investigating the crash.

No charges have been filed.

