BOISE -- A cyclist who was seriously injured in a collision with a car in Boise has died, according to the Ada County Coroner's Office.

Marvin Ott died Saturday, days after he was struck while riding a motorized bicycle near the Boise Towne Square Mall.

According to police, Ott and the car were both headed east on Emerald Street near the Milwaukee Street intersection when the collision happened at about 4:45 p.m. on July 18. Ott wasn't wearing a helmet, police say.

The coroner's office has not yet released an official cause of death, pending an autopsy.

The name of the driver has not been released. Boise Police say no charges have been filed in the case, and the crash remains under investigation.

