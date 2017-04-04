Bertha breaks through! Seattle's tunnel machine emerges

A close up of Bertha's cutterhead as she emerged from the State Route 99 tunnel Tuesday, April 4, 2017. (Photo: KING)

It's official - Bertha has broken through!

Seattle's tunnel boring machine that's been digging beneath the city for the State Route 99 tunnel reached the end of its 1.75-mile journey Tuesday, nearly four years after it embarked on the job.





Just before 10 a.m., water, dirt and a plume of dust or smoke came from the wall inside the State Route 99 tunnel pit, indicating Bertha was a foot within the wall. About an hour and a half later, Bertha emerged from the earth.

We now have a tunnel under downtown Seattle. Bertha has completed her dig. 11:57am. #BerthaBreakthrough pic.twitter.com/rYydyGE7aB — Ted Land (@TedLandK5) April 4, 2017

Wall has broken. They wait until pressure lowers behind wall, allow fluid 2 drain. Could be a while until we see cutter. #BerthaBreakthrough pic.twitter.com/v9ub2a42gV — Ted Land (@TedLandK5) April 4, 2017

Lots of dirt and dust. Water spray system, meant to reduce particles in air, just activated. #BerthaBreakthrough pic.twitter.com/Ch33gEVdUh — Ted Land (@TedLandK5) April 4, 2017





Bertha, the machine digging the State Route 99 tunnel, completed the 9,270 foot journey that she began July 2013.

The machine’s cutter head stopped just short of the disassembly pit Monday, drilling the final 30 feet Tuesday morning.

The tunnel still has awhile to go before it will open to the public. Crews need to finish the double-decker lanes and other infrastructure.

The tunnel project was not always a smooth journey. From a sinkhole that shut down operations for months to cost overruns that climbed to nearly $500 million, the project caused some headaches.

However, Bertha finished the journey without any major hiccups since digging resumed in December 2015.

