Bergdahl's hometown reacts to sentence

HAILEY - Reaction was strong and swift from all corners of the country on Friday after a military judge ruled that Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl will not spend any time in prison for abandoning his post in Afghanistan. Butt for people living in Hailey - where Bergdahl is from - we heard a common reaction that perhaps only they can truly understand.

Many told KTVB that they're relieved the sentencing finally came down, and some said me they're grateful for the outcome. Others said the situation cast a dark cloud over Hailey.

A lot of people we talked to didn't want to go on camera but said the city doesn't really talk about it anymore. They've kind of distanced themselves from it, or they want nothing to do with it.

Over time, locals have had multiple feelings as the story has unfolded and the process has played out.

And on Friday, mixed reactions on the sentencing, but the people we spoke to that know Bowe and know the family were happy.

"I think that he suffered and I think that he paid his dues and I'm glad so glad, I'm so glad that he now does not have to suffer further in prison," one woman we talked to said.

But many people in Idaho and across the country disagree with that.

On social media, we've seen comments saying he's a traitor and he deserved a much harsher punishment for desertion.

