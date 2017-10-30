Bergdahl unexpectedly testifies in his sentencing hearing
In an unexpected and emotional statement, Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl apologized in court Monday to all the military personnel who were wounded searching for him and described the nightmares and flashbacks he experienced during five years in captivity of Tali
KTVB 4:19 PM. MDT October 30, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Why the 'Do Not Call Registry' can't protect you from robocalls anymore
-
Boise bowling alley to close after 57 years
-
Mobile home park residents camp out
-
High flows impact kayak races
-
Abatement crews can't always warn in advance
-
I'll Push You pair writes book
-
Hailey road flood damage
-
Congressional baseball practice shooter was no stranger to local law enforcement
-
Saint Alphonsus campus in Nampa to open Monday
-
High river levels impacting rafting businesses
More Stories
-
On stand, Bergdahl says sorry to the woundedOct 30, 2017, 1:44 p.m.
-
St. Luke's officially opens new hospital in NampaOct 30, 2017, 12:03 p.m.
-
Police looking for man who stole drugs from Boise pharmacyOct 30, 2017, 12:26 p.m.