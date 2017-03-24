Beatles animator, Ron Campbell, is in Boise

BOISE- The Beatles “Yellow Submarine” animator and director of the 1960's Saturday Morning Beatles cartoon series, Ron Campbell, is at the Labry Fine Art Gallery in Boise.

He's still drawing photos of the band but admits the cartoon left a lot to be desired.

"Very different from today, that's for sure. It was extremely low budget but it had fabulous music with the Beatles," said the animator.

You might think after all these years of working on Beatle art that Ron would have met the band.

He says that it never worked out.

“No I didn't, no. I was in Australia doing my work and they were in England. Then I was in Hollywood working on the ‘Yellow Submarine’ and they were in India learning to play the sitar."

Ron is also featuring other artwork based on his 50-year career in cartoons including Scooby Doo, Rugrats, Smurfs, Flintstones, and the Jetsons.

The exhibit runs until 8 o'clock Friday night. Ron will be back Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. The exhibit is free and all works are available for purchase.

