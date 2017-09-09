Bearskin Fire grows to almost 26,000 acres

A smoke column from the Bearskin Fire, September 8, 2017. (Photo: Inciweb)

BOISE NATIONAL FOREST - Firefighters are using burn scars from previous years’ wildfires to help them stop the spread of a fire near Deadwood Reservoir, incident commander Mike Quesinberry said Saturday.

The Bearskin Fire on the Boise National Forest in southeastern Valley County has burned 25,808 acres.

The fire made a significant run on Friday afternoon, after an inversion broke.

The fire scar from the 2010 Little Beaver Complex is holding fire progress to the west side of Elk Creek.

Quesinberry said that crews have boxed the fire in on the west side. He said that as the fire burns south and east, it will enter old burn scars that will eventually deprive the fire of fuel.

A red flag warning is in effect Saturday until midnight for scattered lightning. Storms may produce a half-inch of rainfall and wind gusts of up to 50 miles per hour.

An area closure includes Deadwood Reservoir and all campgrounds and trails in the vicinity.

Stage One fire restrictions are still in place on public and private lands under fire protection of the Boise National Forest, Boise District BLM, and the State of Idaho. Campfires are only permitted in developed recreation sites with an agency-approved metal fire ring. Smoking is allowed in a vehicle, a developed recreation site, or an area of at least three feet in diameter that is cleared of flammable materials.

