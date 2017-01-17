Bates family: 'We're going to miss him'

David and Jessica Bates

VALE, ORE. - In a matter of seconds, the Bates family was changed forever.

"It just happened so fast and so unexpected," Jessica Bates said.

On January 9, Jessica and her husband, David Bates, were headed to work at Saint Alphonsus in Ontario. She works as an ultrasound tech and David as a radiologist manager.

"With the roads kinda being as crummy as they are and our driveway is even hard to get out of, he said you know we're going to drive to work together. I'm going to drive you in," Bates said.

Jessica and David never made it to work that day. The two were involved in a head-on collision along Highway 201.

"All of a sudden one just came right out into our lane and diagonally right at us, and I remember hearing the sound of the impact, and then I blacked out," Bates said.

The two were hit by 49-year-old Anthony Montwheeler, a suspected murderer and kidnapper fleeing from police.

Jessica slipped in and out of consciousness multiple times after the crash, but remembers waking up in the ambulance.

"I remember the officer that was opening my door calling for help and then I blacked out and then I was in the ambulance," Bates said.

Jessica suffered multiple broken ribs, a collapsed lung, and a fractured hand in the crash that claimed the life of her husband, David.

"I don't feel hatred or anger. I'm confident that God knew and that he's in God's arms," Bates said.

Jessica says her husband was an avid golfer and great father. She describes him as the man people could always turn to.

"Easy to call on, he was always happy to come help and he loved family get-togethers," Bates said. "He was always someone people felt comfortable calling on."

Today, a week after the crash, Jessica is not only leaning on the strength of her family and five children, but also her faith.

"He knew the number of days David had and he lived them so full," Bates said.

A life so full, taken in seconds.

"We're going to miss him. We're really going to miss him," she said.

David's memorial service is set for 11 o'clock this Saturday morning at the Vale High School.

Friends of the Bates have set up a GoFundMe page to help with funeral costs.

