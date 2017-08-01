Bat tests positive for rabies in SE Idaho

rabid bat (Photo: KTVB)

POCATELLO, Idaho - State officials say a bat has tested positive for rabies in southeastern Idaho and area residents should take precautions.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health in a statement Monday says the bat was found in rural Bingham County.

Officials say this is the first bat to test positive for rabies in Idaho this year.

Last year, about 20 bats tested positive for rabies in the state.

Rabies is a viral illness that can be fatal in humans and other animals.

Officials say never touch bats, and be suspicious of bat activity during daylight hours.

