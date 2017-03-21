Barnyard floods in Boise County, animals moved to higher ground

Livestock had to be moved to higher ground away from the flood waters.

CROUCH, IDAHO - Boise County is the latest area to deal with flooding we've seen across Idaho this year.

Photos taken by the Boise County Emergency Management shows flooding near the Davey's Bridge on the Banks-Lowman Road.

County officials say flooding along the Middle Fork of the Payette River is impacting homes, and though there are no evacuation notices in place, people in the area are still dealing with a variety of issues related to the water.

The Middle Fork of the Payette River has receded a little bit since Monday, but there’s been some flooding in low-lying areas, which caused residents to bring their animals up to higher ground.

"I woke up to 'oh my gosh, the whole thing here is underwater,’" said Mary Joe Dawson.

Dawson lives along the river.

"We were just hoping that it was going to go down, but it just kept raising," she said.

That meant Mary Joe had to use a small borrowed boat to bring feed to the animals.

“Got them fed, at least I knew they had food and high ground," she said.





But, the waters continued to rise, forcing Mary Joe and her husband to make multiple trips wading through the water to lead the animals to higher ground.

"We were able to wade in water up to our waist and drag horses across," she said.

A total of 18 horses, 16 ponies, 2 yaks, 2 alpacas, 4 donkeys, plus a stubborn goat

"I did have to bring a goat in the boat yesterday, which I wish that I had my camera," Dawson said. "It felt like a thousand when we were moving them back and forth."

One thing not moving is some vehicles that were stuck in the water.

"We got a backhoe, which eventually when it dries out a tiny bit more we can get closer. We can pull them out," Dawson said.

To help prevent future barnyard flooding, Mary Joe plans to take precautions.

"Put a little berm up and a ditch and it will keep the water out of the barnyard,” she said. “We'll never stop it from the pasture, that's just nature."

Mary Joe expects her barnyard to stay this way for at least the next couple of weeks.

