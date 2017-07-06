Baby girl left in Caldwell car died from overheating

CALDWELL -- The Canyon County Prosecutor's Office has released the cause of death for an infant girl found inside a car in Caldwell in May.

Five-month-old Kyrae Vinyard died of hyperthermia, a condition that occurs when a person's body temperature is elevated, spokesman Joe Decker said Thursday. The cause of death was determined after an autopsy and toxicology tests.

The child's mother, Elisa Johnson, told KTVB that her boyfriend left Kyrae in the car with the windows rolled up when he went to a Caldwell car dealership to pick up a new vehicle. Johnson said her boyfriend told her he forgot about the infant.

"He said he just completely forgot about her and it didn't register in his mind that she was in my car the whole time," she said.

Paramedics and officers arrived to find the girl strapped into an infant seat in the car's backseat. She had no pulse, and was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Caldwell Police have not publicly identified any suspects in Kyrae's death, and no charges have been filed in the case.

