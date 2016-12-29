Baby girl delivered in SUV outside Ontario hospital

(Photo: vtmila/Thinkstock)

ONTARIO, Ore. (AP) - A baby in Eastern Oregon entered the world in a Dodge Durango after her parents couldn't quite get to the hospital in time.



The Argus Observer reports Channa Williams of Vale delivered her daughter shortly before 7 a.m. Monday. She and her boyfriend had pulled into the parking lot of the Ontario hospital, but didn't have time to get inside.



They got help from a nurse who was leaving work.



Williams' mother and sister were called during the stressful drive from Vale, and were present for the birth. The mother wrapped her granddaughter in a jacket. The temperature was below zero.



Williams had gone to the hospital Christmas night, but was told she could return home because it wasn't time.



The healthy baby weighed in at 8 pounds, 2 ounces.



