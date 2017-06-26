Baby dies after being left in hot car in Twin Falls

Twin Falls police car. (Photo: KTVB)

TWIN FALLS - Police are investigating after a baby left in a hot vehicle for several hours died.

Twin Falls police said officers responded just before midnight Friday, June 23, to the 500 block of Highland Avenue in regard to a baby not breathing.

Officers found a 10-month-old girl unresponsive. She was transported to St. Luke's Magic Valley, but efforts to save her life were unsuccessful.

Officers learned that the baby had been left unattended inside a parked vehicle for several hours during the afternoon and evening.

As the death remains under investigation, the names of the baby and her guardians have not been released yet - and no one has been arrested.

"These types of investigations can take time and the Twin Falls Police Department is committed to conducting a thorough and complete investigation," Lt. Terry Thueson said.

Police are reminding people to be very attentive - and not to leave children and pets unattended in vehicles.

"It simply is not safe to leave an unattended child in a vehicle any time," Twin Falls Police Chief Craig Kingsbury said. "This becomes especially true during warm temperatures. The interior temperature of a vehicle increases rapidly and this can become deadly for children and even pets. Please do not ever leave children unattended in a car."

