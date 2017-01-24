KTVB
Avalanche blocks U.S. 95 near Weiser

KTVB , KTVB 11:34 AM. MST January 24, 2017

WEISER -- A 30-mile stretch of U.S. 95 is blocked Tuesday morning due to an avalanche in the area.

The highway is currently shut down between Weiser and Cambridge.

Drivers must take another route or delay their trip. It's unclear how long it will take crews to remove the snow and debris from the roadway.

KTVB has a crew headed up to the area, check back for updates. Travelers can also check Idaho 511 for road conditions and updates. 

