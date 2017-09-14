Authorities renew plea to find Caldwell girl missing one year

Amber Thompson (Photo: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

CALDWELL -- It's been one year since 16-year-old Amber Thompson disappeared.

On Thursday, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, renewed its request for the public's help reuniting the missing teenager with her family.

Amber, now 17, was last seen at her home in Caldwell on Sept. 14, 2016. Authorities say she may have traveled elsewhere in Idaho or to Las Vegas, Nevada.

The missing girl is described as biracial (black and white) with brown hair and brown eyes. Amber is about 5'7 and 110 pounds.

Anyone with information asked to contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST) or the Caldwell Police Department at 208-454-7531.

© 2017 KTVB-TV