Authorities identify remains found in Salmon River

Kenny Swan (Photo: Idaho County Sheriff's Office)

WHITE BIRD, Idaho - The Idaho County Sheriff's Office says a body found in the Salmon River on Saturday belongs to a Riggins man who went missing after a car crash in May.

A boater found the body about five miles downriver from Hammer Creek, and then took Sheriff Doug Giddings, Sgt. Justin Scuka and Idaho County Coroner Cody Funke to the location so they could recover the remains.

The sheriff's office said Monday that the coroner has identified the man as 60-year-old Kenny Swan, who went missing on May 28 after the vehicle he was in crashed into the Little Salmon River.

