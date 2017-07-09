KTVB
ATV rider injured in Owyhee County crash

KTVB , KTVB 6:36 PM. MDT July 09, 2017

MURPHY, Idaho - One person was airlifted to a Boise hospital after an ATV crash in Owyhee County Sunday afternoon.

According to a Facebook post shared by the Murphy-Reynolds-Wilson Fire Department, the accident happened at about 2:30 p.m. on Rabbit Creek Road.

Firefighters, medics and deputies from the Owyhee County Sheriff's Office responded.

The post said one person was flown to the hospital by air ambulance.

At this point there's no word on the condition of the injured person. No further details on the crash have been released.

