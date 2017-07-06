ATV rider found dead in Blaine County

BLAINE COUNTY -- The body of a man who died after an apparent ATV crash was discovered in west of Hailey Saturday.

According to the the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, the remains were found by a citizen at 12:53 p.m. in the area of Richardson Summit in Croy Canyon.

The victim, identified as 78-year-old Edwin L. McVey of Twin Falls, was pinned beneath the ATV and had been dead for several days, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies say the crash happened as McVey's ATV went down a two track road and slipped into a deep rut. The ATV rolled, landing on top of the rider and causing injuries to his head and upper torso.

McVey was alone when the rollover happened, and was not wearing a helmet. His body was recovered by the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office, Blaine County Search and Rescue and the Blaine County Coroner.

