KTVB
Close

At-risk runaway teen has been found, Boise police say

KTVB , KTVB 7:50 PM. MDT April 19, 2017

BOISE - An at-risk runaway teen has been found, Boise police said Wednesday evening.

Fina is 17 and had last been seen around noon Wednesday near 11th and Washington streets.

 

 

 

 

 

 

© 2017 KTVB-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories