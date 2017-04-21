At least 1 injured in State Street bus crash

At least one person was injured Friday afternoon in a crash involving a bus on State Street. (Photo: ACHD traffic camera)

BOISE - At least one person was injured Friday afternoon in a crash involving a bus on State Street.

Ada County dispatch said they received the first call about the crash at around 5:04 p.m.

It happened at State and 16th streets.

A dispatcher said a bus and either a truck or an SUV collided. It's unclear exactly what kind of bus was involved, but the dispatcher said it wasn't a school bus.

One person was thrown from one of the vehicles and was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital.

State Street was completely blocked in the area of the crash, but the road was reopened around 6 p.m.

This is a developing story, and more details will be provided as they become available.

