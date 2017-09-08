‘Art in the Park' kicks off

"Art in the Park" got underway Friday in Julia Davis Park. The event runs through Sunday. (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - Looking for something to do this weekend? More than 250 artists are gathering at Julia Davis Park to show a sell a wide variety of arts and crafts!

Today kicked off the three-day event "Art in the Park."

Not only will shoppers explore booths filled with pottery, textiles, jewelry and more, but they can also fill their plates with food, their cups with drinks, and their ears with local music!

There is also a children's art tent so little hands can let their own creative juices flowing.

There is something for everyone one to enjoy at “Art in the Park.”

Local vendor Tara Dial says that's what brought her back this year.

"Just a really great group of people and the show and the community, it's a really great place to be," said Dial.

And you can get rewarded for shopping!

Shoppers can turn in official “Art in the Park” purchase receipts for a chance at winning a prize.

