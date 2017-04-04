Army Corps of Engineers aiding flood-fight effort in Ada County

Boise River near Eagle, Thursday, March 30. KTVB image

EAGLE - Ada County is getting some out-of-state help to deal with rising Boise River levels, specifically the flooding issues near Eagle Island.

The high waters have started to erode the berms on retention ponds at a nearby gravel pit.

And that's just the start of a potentially much larger problem that could cause a pit capture, or a breach of the retention ponds.

Tthe result would be a large amount of water spilling onto nearby property, and potentially damaging homes.

To help get in front of this problem, a flood-fight team from Walla Walla, Wash. with the Army Corps of Engineers have come to Boise to help build a temporary levee.

The levee will be about 4,300 feet long, with heavy-duty wire cages lined with a tarp-like material.

Residents in flood-prone areas are encouraged to sign up for Ada County's Code Red system.

