CALDWELL -- Students and staff at the College of Idaho have been asked to shelter in place due to an "emergency situation" on campus.

According to the school, two people were spotted on or near campus at the J.A. Albertson Activities Center general parking lot brandishing weapons at 12:45 p.m.

The campus is currently on lockdown. People currently on campus are asked to shelter in place and avoid going outside. All others are asked to stay away from campus.

Caldwell Police are on scene now. It's unclear whether officers have made contact with the armed individuals.

Anyone with witness information is asked to call 911.

Class is not in session Monday due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

The college had planned a civil rights forum on gun control for 1:30 p.m. as part of MLK Day events at the school. The forum was set to include speakers from C of I and be moderated by Vice President for Student Affairs Paul Bennion and Vice President for Academic Affairs David Douglass.

It's unclear whether the armed people have any connection to the planned forum.

KTVB has a crew en route, check back for updates.

DANGER - CAMPUS CLOSED: A lockdown is in place due to an emergency situation. Shelter in place. Avoid travel to campus. — The College of Idaho (@collegeofidaho) January 15, 2018

© 2018 KTVB-TV