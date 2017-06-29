Arizona woman killed in crash on Highway 55

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

BOISE - A 73-year-old Arizona woman was killed in a rollover crash on Idaho 55 earlier this week, officials said.

Ada County Coroner Dotti Owens identified the woman on Thursday as Adele Valois, of Tucson, Arizona.

Valois was the driver of a vehicle involved in a collision Monday afternoon on Highway 55. Officials say the vehicle left the road and flipped over landing on its top in a ditch next to the highway.

Valois was taken to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical in Boise where she later died.

Owens said the cause of death is still under investigation.

The Valley County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash.

