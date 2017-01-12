Area food pantries see a decline with the winter weather

Last week's storm also broughat a dramatic decrease in people showing up to get food at St. Vincent de Paul's food pantry. (Photo: Mary Kienzle/KTVB)

BOISE - While the roads caused several issues for schools and businesses across the Treasure Valley this past week, it also made it difficult for families who rely on food services.

The Idaho Foodbank says across the state, their numbers dropped last week when it comes to distribution, down about 50 percent.

Most organizations, like the St. Vincent de Paul food pantry and kitchen are just now beginning to see those numbers return to normal.

The manager, Chris Martinez, said with the proximity to the holidays they had a lot of food in their pantry last week. But with the storm that came through last week, the one that dropped nearly seven inches of snow on Boise last Wednesday, they saw a drastic drop in people showing up to get food.

In fact, they even stayed open late just to accommodate those that had difficulty getting there because of the difficult road conditions.

"As an agency we still weathered it," said Martinez. "We came down, we cleared our lots to the best of our ability."

Even with those extra hours they only saw about half of the 50 families they usually see on a daily basis.

"We opened the door and we were giving food boxes out during one of the big storms. We gave out like 25 or so," continued Martinez. "Some people came on foot, some people came in shared cars, but we did our best to get 'em out."

Martinez said they even declined delivery from the Idaho Foodbank because of the surplus of food and gave extra perishable items and proteins to those that made it.

However, he said, Thursday they rebounded, and were back to serving about 50 families from the pantry.

Meanwhile, in the St. Vincent de Paul kitchen, where they average about 100 to 120 meals per evening, and serve about three or four evenings a week, they only served about 50 to 70 meals per day since last week.

Their biggest concern has been the senior citizens they help. Martinez said most of them did not pick up their monthly food boxes last week.

He says they hope those folks will make their way back within the next few days.

St.Vincent de Paul did shut down for one day last week to get the snow off the roof and make sure it was safe.

As for what happens with the rest of winter, Martinez promises they will stay open, snow or no snow. And they are always looking for volunteers. Even their helpers have had difficulty getting there.

