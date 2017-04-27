Apparently, there is a 'taco trail' in Idaho you've been missing out on

Joel's Mexican Restaurant in Sandpoint serves up tacos of all kinds, but the fish tacos are the must-try! (Photo: Joel's Mexican Restaurant, Custom)

IDAHO – There are many hidden gems in the Gem State; the Dworshak Dam in Orofino, Tubbs Hill in Coeur d’Alene and Elmer’s Fountain in Mullan. Perhaps one of Idaho’s best kept secrets is the Taco Trail.

An article published by the site OnlyInYourState.com features 14 of Idaho’s tastiest taquerias, five of which are in the Treasure Valley.

Three of the top taquerias are in North Idaho.

Coming in at number eight on the list is Joel’s Mexican Restaurant in Sandpoint.

According to Joel Aispuro, son of the restaurant’s namesake, the number one seller is…well…everything!

“Everything sells! Thankfully, it’s a good problem,” said Aispuro.

Aispuro said if he had to pick just one dish as their best-seller, he would pick the fish tacos. But, get this: There are four variations of fish tacos at Joel’s Mexican Restaurant. *Swoon*

The standard baja fish tacos are made with pollock, cabbage, homemade fish sauce, cheese, cilantro and mild salsa. The taco joint also serves up blackened fish, as well as swai and wahoo fish tacos. (Yes – Those are names of real fish, but doesn’t it just sound like a party?)

When asked about the secret to making a great taco, Aispuro said, “The number one ingredient, I believe, is love. You have to love what you’re doing.”

But, also the right spices, Aispuro added.

“And knowing your sauces. They need to complement each other,” said Aispuro.

Sold.

Next on the Idaho Taco Trail checklist is Tacos Reynoso in Coeur d’Alene, coming in at number seven on the list.

This local taco stand serves up a variety of Mexican fare, but the must-try, according to their owner, is the Walla Walla taco. Made with fried onions, cilantro, avocado and salsa, the Walla Walla taco will convert even the most die-hard burrito lover.

The third local taco haven to make the list came in at spot number six. Taco Cecey in Lewiston has a 4.5-star review on Yelp. Authentic south-of-the-border tacos are the staple at this local shop. Yelp user Andrew H. also offers a pro-tip: “They’ll sell you a soda-cup full of their salsa for $5.”

© 2017 KREM-TV