Parkwood Apts fire

BOISE -- Crews are on scene after an apartment complex caught fire on the Boise Bench Friday morning.

The fire started behind the Parkwood Apartments at 4892 West Clark Street at about 10:45 a.m.

Rick McKenzie, who works at Miracle Tire nearby, said the fire appears to have started in a pile of wooden pallets and hot tubs at Snake River Pool and Spa next to the apartments.

"When I came out of the office, I glanced over here and noticed that this stack of pallets was burning pretty good," he said.

Flames were already moving up the wall of the fourplex, he said.

McKenzie and another coworker sprang into action, calling 911 and running toward the burning apartments. The pair banged on doors and windows to alert the residents, most of whom had not yet noticed the fire.

All of the residents evacuated safely, Boise Fire said, and no one was hurt. The extent of the damage to the buildings and their contents is unknown.

According to Boise Fire, two of Parkwood's fourplexes were involved in the fire. One of the fourplexes burned, while the other has smoke damage.

The fire sent an enormous pillar of black smoke into the sky, drawing the attention of drivers and passerby.

The blaze was mostly under control by noon, but firefighters are still working, cutting through the roof of one of the buildings to access smouldering spots in the attic.

The cause of the fire is unknown. Check back for updates.

Crews are on the scene of a fire on Clark St at Parkwood Apts. Please avoid the area. — Boise Fire Dept. (@BoiseFire) September 1, 2017

© 2017 KTVB-TV