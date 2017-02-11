Ann Morrison Park set for decades of upgrades

Ann Morrison Park now has a route to drive from Capitol Boulevard to Americana Boulevard through the curved parking area at the west end of the large field. Photo by Teya Vitu.

BOISE - Boise Parks and Recreation likely will take small steps over many years to revise Ann Morrison Park for modern sensibilities, its director said.

Parks and rec is already experimenting with the first feature in the new Ann Morrison master plan, which is expected to be presented to the Boise City Council in mid-March.

Last summer, parks and rec enabled people for the first time to drive through the 153-acre park from Capitol Boulevard to Americana Boulevard.

A primary component in the new master plan is building two linear streets through the park on the north and south sides of the large field. In the process, the plan calls for expanding the field to 22 acres by removing the parking at the west end.

Read the full story in the Idaho Business Review.

(© 2017 KTVB)