An equestrian's dream: Historic Warm Springs home goes on the market

BOISE - One of the oldest homes along historic Warm Springs Avenue is up for sale, and it could be yours for just under $1.4 million.

Featuring nearly 4,800 square feet of living space, the Queen Anne style home sits on a 1.5-acre lot that is an equestrian's dream.

According to Louis Keefer with United Realty, the home is one of few properties in the city that still allows for keeping horses. In fact, the property comes with a complete horse setup, including stables, a large riding arena and a round turnout pen.

Located at 1311 E. Warms Springs Avenue, the spacious home was built in 1885 by prominent Boisean J.B. Lyon. Keefer said the current owners bought the home 30 years ago, and have carefully renovated it with modern amenities while staying true to its historic character.

Like many of the homes in the Warm Springs Historical District, this Queen Anne-style residence is heated by the area's geothermal system. It even has a geothermal in-ground spa in the backyard next to a picturesque gazebo.

The home is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, and features beautiful period woodwork, high tin ceilings, leaded glass windows, and exposed interior brick.

