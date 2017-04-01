All-veteran company builds unique trailer

(Photo: Tyson White/KTVB)

GARDEN CITY - Three U.S. Marines, one British Royal Marine and a U.S. Air Force veteran are behind a unique backcountry camper.

UGOAT, a company that solely hires veterans, launched its grand opening Saturday in Garden City.

UGOAT manufactures military-grade trailers that can transform into a massive camper, complete with a hot shower and sink -- or serve as a utility trailer and toy hauler.

"We fed off what we knew from our military service and integrated it into the trailer here, and it seemed to work out for us," said Matt Kovach of UGOAT.

UGOAT also teaches backcountry preparedness classes, and is open Tuesday through Sunday.

