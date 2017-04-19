All students injured in school bus crash released from hospital

At least 13 students suffered injuries, some of them serious, in a school bus crash on U.S. 26 west of Richfield Tuesday afternoon. (Photo: Troy Colson/KTVB)

CAREY, Idaho - All of the students taken to the hospital after a rollover bus crash on Tuesday have been released from the hospital, a school official said.

At least 12 students were taken to the hospital after the school bus rolled on U.S. 26 west of Richfield. Five of the injured students had to be airlifted, and the rest were taken by ground ambulance or by their parents.

All but two of the students had been released from the hospital by late Tuesday night. Blaine County School District spokesperson Heather Crocker told KTVB that the remaining two students were kept for observation overnight and released on Wednesday.

The students - 7th and 8th graders from Carey School - were on their way to a track meet in Gooding when the crash happened shortly after noon.

Idaho State Police say the driver, 67-year-old Richard Mecham, drove off the shoulder of the road and overcorrected, causing the bus to roll. The bus had 39 students and two coaches on board at the time.

Mecham wasn't injured, according to ISP. The coaches were treated and released at the scene.

Crocker said Mecham has been placed on paid administrative leave during the investigation, which is standard school district procedure.

A team of counselors was available at Carey School to provide support to students and staff. A group of students from Richfield also stopped by to bring a poster with well-wishes.

"We have received an amazing outpouring of support" from around the area, Crocker told KTVB.

