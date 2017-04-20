Airmen return home to Idaho after deployment (Photo: Courtesy of Mountain Home Air Force Base)

MOUNTAIN HOME AFB - Approximately 500 personnel belonging to the 389th Fighter Squadron "T-Bolts," 389th Aircraft Maintenance Unit and other support units returned home to Mountain Home Air Force Base this week.

These airmen were deployed for the last six months to southwest Asia in support of operation Inherent Resolve. Their mission their included fighting ISIS targets in the region.

This week however, these airmen's only mission is to reunite with their families.

Some families have grown, with new babies welcoming their parents home with signs.

As families came together there were lots of hugs, handshakes, and of course lots of smiles.

"If you're asking whether or not what you do every day makes a difference, there's no question," said Col. Jefferson O'Donnell, 366th Fighter Wing commander, addressing the wing. "The proof is in the combat air power Gunfighters deliver to the fight and upon the enemy."

Welcome home, airmen!

GALLERY: Deployed Idaho airmen return home

