Air, ground crews fight wildfire near Sweet

Air and ground crews were trying to stop the spread of the Brownlee Fire near Sweet on Friday night. (Photo: Jenny Furst/KTVB First Person)

SWEET - Air and ground crews stopped the spread of a wildfire near Sweet on Friday night.

The Brownlee Fire was burning in grass in dry sage, the Idaho Department of Lands said, and is in the Timber Butte Fire scar from several years ago.

About 50 firefighters had been working the fire, which was reported at around 4:30 p.m. Friday. On Friday night, crews were being released.

Earlier, the fire was estimated to be 250 acres - but that was reduced after mapping showed it to be 184 acres. It was about 80 percent contained Friday night, with 100 percent containment expected on Saturday.

No structures are threatened, and the cause hasn't been determined.

Some ground crews will remain on the scene overnight.

IDL crews were being assisted by the Bureau of Land Management, the U.S. Forest Service, Gem County 2, and the Horseshoe Bend Fire Department.

