After 3-month closure, Warm Springs Road reopens

BOISE -- Warm Springs Road in Boise reopened Friday afternoon after a more than 3-month closure.
The road closed back on January 10 when several boulders fell onto the street.
Workers just finished a $25,000 remediation involving installing new guardrails, clearing fallen rocks and removing teetering boulders.
The Ada County Highway District plans to look into more long-term treatment of the eroding slope to increase safety on the road.
In January 2015, Warm Springs Avenue was closed in that same area for about two weeks after a 50-ton boulder fell on the road.
