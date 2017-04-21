After 3-month closure, Warm Springs Road reopens

Starview Drive rockslide (Photo: Courtesy of Tom Hall)

BOISE -- Warm Springs Road in Boise reopened Friday afternoon after a more than 3-month closure.

The road closed back on January 10 when several boulders fell onto the street.

Workers just finished a $25,000 remediation involving installing new guardrails, clearing fallen rocks and removing teetering boulders.

The Ada County Highway District plans to look into more long-term treatment of the eroding slope to increase safety on the road.

In January 2015, Warm Springs Avenue was closed in that same area for about two weeks after a 50-ton boulder fell on the road.

© 2017 KTVB-TV