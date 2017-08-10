Woman, child killed after airborne car crashes into tree

Police say a man driving at a high rate of speed, over-corrected, launched off a culvert causing the’ car to go airborne and hit a tree.

DONNELLY, Idaho -- A woman and a child are dead after a crash Wednesday night.

Idaho State Police say Devin Hawkins, 36, of McCall was driving northbound on Mountain Road near Little Lane, east of Donnelly, in a 2002 Porsche with two passengers.

Hawkins was driving at a high rate of speed when he failed to negotiate a curve. He tried to overcorrect his car but ended up driving off the road and hit a culvert.

The impact from hitting the culvert caused Hawkins’ car to go airborne then hit a tree. His two passengers died at the scene, Kerri Hawkins, 37, of McCall, and a child in the car.

Hawkins was brought to St. Luke’s McCall Medical Center. Everyone in the car was wearing seatbelts.

The crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police with assistance from the Valley County Sheriff’s Office.

