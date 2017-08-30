Adoption applications ready for hoarded dogs found in Washington County

A shelter south of Ontario is struggling and overcrowded as they try to care for dozens of dogs who were neglected and living in terrible conditions. (Photo: Troy Colson/KTVB)

WEISER - Adoption applications are now being accepted for the 41 dogs that were rescued from a home just outside Weiser, in Washington County.

The animals, which are mostly Yorkees, range from just days old to 15 years.

Four of them are pregnant moms.

The dogs were originally rescued back in early August, when deputies with the Washington County Sheriff's Office found them living in deplorable conditions.

The dogs are currently being housed at Ani-Care Animal Shelter in Ontario.

To fill out an adoption application, email anicare2015@gmail.com.

