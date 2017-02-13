Addiction group faces eviction after asbestos, lead paint found

The Grapevine is facing eviction after an inspection found lead paint and asbestos in the building. (Photo: Deren Martinez/KTVB)

BOISE - An addiction recovery group that helps thousands of people a year might soon be out of a home.

The Grapevine rents an old firehouse from the City of Boise in the North End for little to no cost, but now it’s facing eviction after an inspection found lead paint and asbestos in the building.

"We did have to ask them to stop using it because of those health concerns,” Mike Journee, a spokesman for the City of Boise, said.

Rob Tiedemann, the president of the board of directors for the Grapevine, said health concerns are their number one priority. The next concern, is finding a temporary place to have meetings.

"This is much more than a building,” he said. “For many, it's the equivalent of a church. It's the place where they first achieve the recovery and found hope in their life."

Right now, the Grapevine holds four meetings a day and has about 1,200 visits each month. Tiedemann said that consistency is key.

“Knowing that there is a meeting at eight [in the morning], noon, 8 p.m. or 5:30 in the afternoon can make the difference between them being in the program of recovery and relapse,” he said.





Tiedemann is hopeful the city and the Grapevine will be able to come to a solution.

“Together we'll find some common ground that allows us to find a new temporary home with the hope that in the future we will return to the Grapevine,” he said.

As for the long run, the city says it’s still trying to assess the situation and figure out how to move on from here.

"It's really an on-sight situation that will be able to be taken care of at some point in the future, but how that happens and to what extent we still got to figure out," Journee said.

The Grapevine will be meeting with city officials Tuesday to discuss the future of operations at the current building.

