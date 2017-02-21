Ada County housing development approved

A local developer wants to build nearly 1,800 homes in the Dry Creek area. (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - Ada County commissioners have approved a new housing development near Hidden Springs.

Boise Hunter Homes plans to build nearly 1,800 homes in the Dry Creek area between Hidden Springs and Shadow Valley Golf Course.

The original plan filed back in 2006 called for nearly 3,500 homes, but Boise Hunter Homes decided to scale back the project.

The development will also include some retail space.

There was some opposition to the project, many citing the developments effects on wildlife, as well as the loss of farmland.

But, in the end, commissioners decided to unanimously approve the project.

“I think that when you reduce the number of homes, open space, agricultural flavor is a huge issue anymore, and the lots are going to be bigger. Overall, it's just a better project," said Ada County Commissioner Jim Tibbs.

If the developer moves forward, the expected completion date is 2032.

