Ada County elections chief deputy preps for Ted Talk

Phil McGrane practices his Tedx speech in an Ada County courtroom Wednesday (Photo: Adam Worthington/KTVB)

Phil McGrane has a big idea that he thinks could change the way elections work across the country, and he will soon have a chance to tell the entire world about his idea.

McGrane, the chief deputy clerk for the Ada County Elections Office, will be giving a Ted Talk about food truck voting, the mobile voting truck that was all around the county. It’s all part of the TEDx Boise event on Saturday.

McGrane was selected out of more than 100 applicants to present his idea. He says preparing is a lot easier said than done.

"The pressure here feels much greater than just talking and answering questions that I already know the answers to," said McGrane.

Ted Talks are a showcase for people to share big ideas that could change the world. Over the last 20 years there have been thousands of Ted Talks.

To give a Ted Talk though, there are rules that all speakers have to follow. Talks can be no longer than 18 minutes, they must be scripted and they have to be memorized. McGrane says doing all of that is tough.

"I think one of the pressures for me is not only do you have this big audience, not only do I not want to screw it up, because you kind of get your one shot in hopes that it will make it to Ted.com and your idea will get out there," said McGrane.

Out of all Ted Talks given, the official Ted website only takes a select few talks to feature. Getting that exposure is the ultimate goal for McGrane and most Ted presenters.

Another Ted Talk rule is that speakers have to work with a coach to fine tune their speech



McGrane has been working with Kirsten Holmberg, a local writer that has work to help perfect the speech over the last few months. Holmberg says she worked with McGrane with one goal in mind.

"Watching him really shape that idea in a way that they really understand his language and understand the idea itself,” said Holmberg.



To get his speech to that point McGrane has been practicing a lot!

At home in front of his daughter, in the car on the way to work, and in a big empty room at the Ada County Courthouse

Nerves aside, McGrane says he can't wait to share his big idea

“We would love to see a small community in Idaho do it, or heck in New York City, or some other place in the country pick up the idea and run with it,” said McGrane.

TEDx Boise will be held from 1p.m.-7p.m. Saturday April 8 in the Pioneer Room at JUMP. For more information on the event, click here.



