Ada Co. K-9 dies from unexpected medical problem

BOISE - The Ada County Sheriff’s Office has lost a member of its K-9 unit.

The dog, Rook, came to Ada County from Germany in 2010. He was two years old at the time, and soon began working on narcotics detection and patrol deployments.

Rook captured first place in narcotics detection and second in patrol work at the 2012 Idaho Police Canine Association competition.





In an obituary for Rook, Deputy Morgan Case writes that “Rook had no complaints when it came to getting the bad guy and, on many occasions, his handler, too. He often looked up at me smugly, toy in his mouth, and could only be thinking, ‘Oh, was that your hand in the way? Dumb human,’ as he trotted off triumphantly.”

Rook and Deputy Case were separated for two and a half years by a family move, but Rook achieved state K-9 certification for a second time and rejoined the ACSO on January 5, 2016.

Rook’s last shift was Wednesday, March 15, 2017.

The sheriff’s office says Rook died from a sudden and unexpected medical issue.

