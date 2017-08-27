ACSO asking for help identifying man accused of taking inappropriate photos

Ada County Sheriff's Office (Photo: Ada County Sheriff's Office)

GARDEN CITY -- The Ada County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a man they say may have been taking pictures of girls' rear-ends.

A tweet from ACSO says the man, who has not been identified, is accused by parents of taking pictures of the girls' behinds at the Western Idaho Fair on Sunday.

Investigators are looking for this man, who is accused of taking pictures of girls' rear-ends at the Fair. Call dispatch at (208) 377-6790 pic.twitter.com/gmmu1dTKJC — Ada County Sheriff (@AdaCoSheriff) August 27, 2017

Man took off through main gate at the Fair when confronted by concerned parent around 3 pm. Call (208) 377-6790 if you recognize him pic.twitter.com/Te9lbCuNFe — Ada County Sheriff (@AdaCoSheriff) August 27, 2017

If you have any information, you're asked to call dispatch at (208) 377-6790.

© 2017 KTVB-TV