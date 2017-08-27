KTVB
ACSO asking for help identifying man accused of taking inappropriate photos

KTVB , KTVB 5:01 PM. MDT August 27, 2017

GARDEN CITY -- The Ada County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a man they say may have been taking pictures of girls' rear-ends.

A tweet from ACSO says the man, who has not been identified, is accused by parents of taking pictures of the girls' behinds at the Western Idaho Fair on Sunday.

If you have any information, you're asked to call dispatch at (208) 377-6790.

